AEW will hold Collision from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC this Saturday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,279 tickets and there are 387 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

Real World Champion CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage

TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Martinez

We’ll hear from The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)