WWE superstar Sami Zayn has been having his life chronicled by a documentary crew on weekly episodes of WWE programming, one of the former I.C. champion’s newest gimmicks in his ongoing heel persona.

According to Fightful Select, this documentary is not only intended to be apart of his character but will be able to be witnessed by fans, with the report mentioning that it is an actual WWE Network-Peackock production. There’s also talks of potentially using some of the footage he has shot as a video package of SmackDown.

Zayn had the camera crews follow him at the recent Elimination Chamber pay per view, where he was eliminated by long-time friend/rival, Kevin Owens. Stay tuned for further updated.