TNA Wrestling made its official return this month with a rebranded event called Hard to Kill. The pay-per-view.

The show introduced several new faces, including former WWE stars Dana Brooke, Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler), and Xia Brookside.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the show is expected to have done TNA’s highest PPV buys since AEW’s Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann to win the Impact World Title at the 2021 Rebellion event.

The current TV buyrate is 8,000. The final numbers, including streaming, will be released in two weeks.