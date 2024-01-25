The highly anticipated docuseries about Vince McMahon’s life and career is set to debut this year after a long development period.

WWE announced its partnership with Netflix during its third-quarter 2020 financials call, with Bill Simmons serving as the executive producer and Chris Smith as the director. This Netflix docuseries is expected to have the largest budget for such a project.

Although McMahon will have the opportunity to review clips, he cannot provide input until the final cut is made.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that the documentary is not a fluff piece. Instead, it will cover McMahon’s hush money scandal, retirement, and forcing his way back into WWE, and more.