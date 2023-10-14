The “Season Premiere” of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was an eventful show this week.

As seen on Friday’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared as advertised.

“The Game” would go on to announce that Adam Pearce is being promoted to the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, while Nick Aldis moves in as the General Manager for Friday Night SmackDown.

Aldis’ first order of business after the announcement was made on the 10/13 episode of SmackDown was to reveal Kevin Owens as the Superstar from Raw coming to SmackDown in exchange for “Main Event” Jey Uso being traded from SmackDown to Raw a couple of months ago.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that the decision for “The Prize Fighter” to be the guy being traded from Raw to SmackDown as a result of Jey Uso being moved from SmackDown to Raw was one that WWE essentially made immediately after the initial Uso trade was announced on television.

RingSide News reported in an additional story that Aldis being used as an on-air authority figure on WWE television was not part of the original plan for the former longtime NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion when he first joined the company in a behind-the-scenes role.

According to the report, when the decision was made for the Uso and Owens trade and talk of a separate on-air authority figure for each brand was brought up, Aldis was reportedly pitched to Paul “Triple H” Levesque and “The Game” apparently gave the idea the go-ahead.