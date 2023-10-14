Bryan Danielson spoke with his wife, Brie Garcia, during an appearance on “The Nikki & Brie Show” this week.

“The American Dragon” is featured on the latest episode of the digital series, which dropped via the official “Nikki And Brie” YouTube channel on Friday.

During the interview, the Blackpool Combat Club member from All Elite Wrestling spoke about his legendary pro wrestling career winding down, his love for wrestling in Japan, a book he is reading about Elon Musk and the Halloween holiday coming up later this month.

The official description of the video reads as follows:

This week, Bryan is back on the mic to join Brie for a special episode of The Nikki & Brie show that celebrates Halloween, pumpkins, pollinating, parenting, potty training, positivity, and of course, books!



The episode launches with a deep discussion on Halloween traditions, family costumes, mermaids, and why this year might have a different look for the Danielson family. Brie loves a Halloween party, and Bryan loves a more composed evening on October 31st, so there’s a little tug of war as to what this year will be in their house: a trick or a treat!



Brie and Bryan also discuss his big announcement about taking on a little less in the ring for AEW soon and what that means for Birdie and Buddy. Speaking of Buddy, he’s also had some big developments in his school life that his parents are very excited about.



Bryan does like books, and he shares what he’s reading at the moment and why one book in particular about Elon Musk has caught his attention. Brie also asks Bryan some fan questions about wrestling in Japan, potty training, parenting styles, Dancing with the Stars, and more.



To close out the episode, Brie shares a handpicked Inspiration & Affirmation that made her think of Nikki and the chance to reset your perspective when someone goes out of their day to try and rain on your parade.



Next week Nikki & Brie will recap their big trip to Italy! Arrivederci e graze!



