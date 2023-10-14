Tony Khan took to social media once again on Saturday, but this time for a positive reason.

The AEW and ROH President surfaced via his official Twitter (X) page today with a post commenting on AEW’s working relationship with CMLL, ahead of Mistico’s promotional debut against NJPW veteran Rocky Romero on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

“This is so cool,” Khan began in a post referencing the statement that CMLL issued regarding their working relationship with AEW earlier this week.

He continued, “Thank you for working with AEW, we’re all very excited about teaming with CMLL next week on AEW Rampage!”

Check out the actual post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter (X) page of Tony Khan.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com next Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage, featuring the AEW debut of Mexican wrestling legend Mistico, as he squares off against NJPW veteran Rocky Romero.