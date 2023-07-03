WWE reportedly has several big matches decided on for the 36th SummerSlam, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

We noted before how Jey Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly set to headline SummerSlam. Word now is that the top women’s match looks to be a Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Champion Asuka.

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight has been rumored for SummerSlam, but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that this match is not planned for Detroit as of this weekend. However, it was said that Paul is scheduled to have a “showcase match” at SummerSlam, but it remains to be seen who his opponent is. There have also been rumors on Paul feuding with The Brawling Brutes, or possibly continuing the rivalry with Ricochet with a match.

We’ve noted how DIY vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn is rumored to take place in Detroit, but the following matches are also reportedly planned for the biggest show of the summer:

* Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

* Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (possible stipulation match)

* Logan Paul vs. TBA

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to defend against Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s Champion Asuka to defend in a Triple Threat against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defend against Jey Uso

