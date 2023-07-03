AEW star and former tag team champion Max Caster announced on his social media channels that three of his new songs are now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Caster, who goes under the name “Platinum Max” on all music platforms, lent his vocal talents to the recently released AEW Fight Forever video game. This includes his work on the tracks “Narcissit,” “Career Mode,” and “The Three.”

🎧 NOW ON STREAMING 🎧 "Songs from a Video Game" by Platinum Max 🔥 1. Narcissist

2. Career Mode

3. The Three As heard on the #AEWFightForever soundtrack. Play it LOUD! 🔊 ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️#MicDrop 🫳🎤 pic.twitter.com/68aO78pm4e — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) July 2, 2023

Caster and his Acclaimed tag partner Anthony Bowens are not in Fight Forever as of now, but they are expected to be added either in an update or as DLCs in the upcoming future. Kenny Omega responded to some criticism for Fight Forever online. You can read what The Cleaner had to say here.