Delmi Exo looks back on MLW offering her a contract and how she thought the whole thing was a dream.

The current reigning MLW Featherweight Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Interesting! Podcast. Exo recalls getting an email from MLW right when she woke up, but immediately cleared the notification of it and went back to sleep because she usually snoozes her alarm.

[It was] pretty easy, just an email. I woke up and checked my phone like I normally do, read my email with the info about the possibility, and then I immediately went back to bed because that was my first alarm. If you’re someone who sets a bunch of alarms, you know what I’m talking about.

Exo hilariously would wake up later and thought the email was something she dreamt and didn’t realize it was an actual offer until she checked her emails the next day.

Then, I had a dream about the situation. So when I woke up, I had cleared that notification out, and I thought it was just a dream. So I went on about my day thinking I wasn’t offered until the next day when I checked my email, I was like, ‘Oh god.’

The champ signed with MLW back in February of this year.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)