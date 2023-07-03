The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s RAW and that’s WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Natalya.

While not officially announced for the show, WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar for tonight. He’s expected to continue the feud with Cody Rhodes. Drew McIntyre is also expected to return to RAW tonight to further the feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Money In the Bank fallout is expected to include an update on Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey, what’s next for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Damian Priest with his MITB briefcase, and more.

Below is the current card for tonight:

* Money In the Bank fallout

* SummerSlam build begins

* Brock Lesnar is advertised to appear

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Natalya

