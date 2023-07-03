Jade Cargill has not been seen in AEW since she lost the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing back in May, and now the former undefeated superstar says she doesn’t plan on returning to the promotion anytime soon.

Cargill took to Twitter yesterday and shared some photos of her appearance at the Hollywood Locked IMPACT Awards along with this caption: “Outside of the wrestling bubble is nice. I might stay.” This post prompted a fan to ask if she will be coming back to AEW soon, a question she simply responded “No” to.

However, this was not the only comment Cargill got as some toxic fans started to weigh in. One told Cargill that AEW is the only reason that she became famous, a statement that the former champion immediately shot down. She writes back, “No they did not. YOU know me because of AEW. A lot of my fans knew me prior. But go on. Thus the reason I stuck with my name rather than a stage name.”

Another fan then said that AEW clearly wanted big things for Cargill because they paired her with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal for her debut. Cargill reminds the fan that she was the one who brought Shaq in. “I introduced Shaq to AEW. Moron. He would have NEVER did that match with anyone else. Facts.” You can check out the entire exchange below.

