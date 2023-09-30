“Mami” is on the comeback trail.

It looks like Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day will be returning to WWE programming in the next week or two.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com is reporting that the WWE Women’s World Champion will be back in action during next week’s “go-home” shows for the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event, or during the PLE weekend itself.

“I think she’s supposed to be back either … maybe next week, or the pay-per-view weekend,” he stated.

Ripley has been on hiatus from WWE programming since the September 18, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, where she was attacked by the returning Nia Jax.

While it has yet to be publicly announced, it appears that WWE will be lining things up for an inevitable showdown between Ripley and Jax upon the return of the WWE Women’s World Champion to television.

During her off time from WWE, Ripley took a vacation, and was last seen with Buddy Matthews at a Carlton FC game in Australia.

