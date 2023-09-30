There’s a reason Maxwell Jacob Friedman never acknowledged the “REAL” world championship CM Punk held that opposed his own AEW World Championship.

Prior to Punk parting ways with AEW, he was working primarily on Collision and referring to himself as the “REAL” AEW World Champion, with a special belt that he spray-painted an “X” on.

During a recent Wrestle Purists interview, MJF explained why he never said a word about it.

“I never commented on it,” Friedman said. “I’ll tell you why. I won’t sit here and tell you I’m a company man, but I’m definitely pro-professional wrestlers. And the fact of the matter is: Collision is really important. And Collision’s success is super important.”

Friedman continued, “So at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody on that show could be fighting for — because realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can’t be everywhere at once. So I didn’t have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. I wasn’t sweating it, frankly.”

Check out the complete MJF interview with the Wrestle Purists via the YouTube player embedded below.