As noted, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins wrestled GUNTHER in a dark match main event after this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. After the match, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion wrote via X, “Sacramento. Very nice town. Fine folks. Thank ya for havin’ me!” Check out the post below.

Sacramento. Very nice town. Fine folks. Thank ya for havin me! https://t.co/xFJMC2v3yh — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 30, 2023

As seen on this week’s SmackDown, WWE aired a new vignette focusing on the road to recovery for Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly. After the show, the tag-team wrestler took to X and commented on the segment. “This recovery is possible because of all of you, never doubting me and my pain,” he wrote. “You can channel our strength by wearing these beauties!” Check out the post below.

This recovery is possible because of all of you, never doubting me and my pain. You can channel our strength by wearing these beauties! #ELTONSTRONGhttps://t.co/VSEesrfsge — Elton Prince 😍☠️ (@EltonPrince_PD) September 30, 2023

Tiffany Stratton is ready for tonight’s NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event, where she goes one-on-one against Becky Lynch in an “Extreme Rules” match for the NXT Women’s Championship. She wrote via X ahead of tonight’s show, “Nothing to lose and everything to gain. Tonight.” Check out the post below.

Nothing to lose & everything to gain. Tonight 😈 pic.twitter.com/MoGhjd42RW — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) September 30, 2023

WWE posted the following on their official X account on Saturday to wish SmackDown Superstar Cameron Grimes a happy birthday.