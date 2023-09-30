WWE is very happy with the recent trend of NXT Ratings.

According to Fightful Select, higher-ups are pleased with the numbers NXT has been pulling in on Tuesday nights, but there is a reason they have been loading up shows with main roster talent including Judgment Day and Becky Lynch appearing regularly.

WWE is hoping to increase the brand’s numbers to better leverage the show in its new media rights negotiations. As noted, SmackDown is moving back to USA but NBCUniversal is most likely not renewing Raw and NXT, which means they are looking for a new home.

Speaking of Lynch, WWE is very happy with the numbers she and Tiffany Stratton pulled in for their women’s championship match a few weeks ago. Lynch defends the title against Stratton at tonight’s No Mercy PLE.