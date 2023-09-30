On Sunday, October 1st, AEW presents their first-ever version of WrestleDream. Following months of odd booking and controversy amongst talent, this pay-per-view feels like the beginning of a new direction for the company. Tony Khan has even promised this will start a new era in AEW. Here is the card and predictions for each match:

ROH Tag Team Championship Handicap Match: MJF (C) vs. The Righteous

This match feels more unpredictable than anyone could have thought before the go-home dynamite show. Adam Cole being injured and MJF choosing to defend the titles by himself is the main reason behind the intrigue. The Righteous aren’t exactly the hottest team in AEW or ROH and probably wouldn’t deserve a second thought before the injury. Despite the handicap stipulation, the result seems to be the same as it would have been. There is still more juice to be squeezed out of this MJF and Adam Cole partnership.

Prediction: MJF retains the title.

Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta

Ricky Starks is on a great run of momentum and this seemed designed to give him a win after his two losses to Danielson. This match should be good, maybe even great, but one of these men is lower on the totem pole than the other.

Prediction: Ricky Starks gets the W.

TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart

Kris Statlander probably shouldn’t be losing the championship match this early in her reign, but Julia Hart has been consistently improving and showcasing herself as an underrated performer. She could easily take the title and have a great run, but Statlander feels like she is on a train of momentum that will not stop soon.

Prediction: Kris Statlander retains the title.

AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: The Young Bucks vs. Lucha Bros vs. Hook and Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns

Two of these teams are viable to win this and two are not. The Young Bucks just had a match against FTR and AEW doesn’t tend to book huge rematches like this so quickly. The Lucha Bros and FTR could have a great feud, but Fenix is currently holding the International Championship. That leaves The Gunns and Hook/Orange Cassidy. The Gunns have a history with FTR and have completely reinvented themselves with Bullet Club Gold since. AEW also likes to keep Orange Cassidy strong, and after his loss to Moxley, this could be a way to give him something to do.

Predictions: Hook and Orange Cassidy get the upset victory.

Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay

The result of this one doesn’t seem to matter much with this one. This recurring theme of Omega in trios matches is odd, considering the closing window of his career. Ibushi has done less than impress in his two matches in AEW thus far and adding Jericho feels like a way to hide his limitations. I’m not entirely sure what match these six-mans are working to build, but they have plenty of options. I think this will further the story of Kenny being unable to pick up a victory without Don Callis.

Prediction: The Don Callis family wins.

AEW Tag Team Championship match: FTR vs. Aussie Open

FTR will win this one. Aussie Open has done virtually nothing since signing with AEW and this is probably a quick scheme to get them back on track. This is going to chase critical acclaim and star ratings so Aussie Open can be viewed as a top tag team again. It will be good, undoubtedly, but the result is not in any doubt. FTR can finally get their long title reign a year too late and AEW can pretend Aussie Open has been booked perfectly since the beginning.

Prediction: FTR retains.

(Strong Openweight and ROH World Championship Match) Eddie Kingston (C) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Shibata is very limited in the matches he can work these days and Kingston just won the title two weeks ago. This one isn’t in any doubt, but I will say Kingston should lose to a heel. Shibata is a great match for Kingston based on their styles, but Kingston should not lose this one.

Prediction: Kingston retains.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

This is a dream match, plain and simple. I think Sabre Jr. should probably win given that he is the younger talent, but Danielson has made it clear he plans to slow down after this year. Given this information, Danielson should get one last run. I’d have him pick up as many wins as he can and eventually hold the title. Either way, this is a potential sleeper match of the night.

Prediction: Danielson proves he is the best technical wrestler in the world.

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

This is probably the most well-built match on this card. Many of the largest complaints with AEW is that they tend to avoid big match-ups between stars unless it’s in the main event. This feels like a course correction for this problem. Swerve and Hangman are both young stars on the rise in the company. It also re-establishes Page as an already-made guy which has been a big problem with his booking since losing the title. Swerve wanting Pages spot builds Page up and if he loses he will not be hurt in the process because AEW has already told you he’s a main event guy. Swerve has everything to gain and Page has nothing to lose at this point.

Prediction: Swerve gets the big singles win he has been needing for a long time.

TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (C) vs. Darby Allin

Christian Cage is too good to lose this title, but it might be time. Darby is a hometown guy and could get a feel-good win, but Cage has hit his stride. His story with Luchasaurus is in its infancy and there are more members of the roster with dead dads that he needs to target. On top of that is the mystery behind Edge possibly making his debut. Does he show up tonight? Does he help Christian keep the title? Does he turn on his best friend to help Darby? I guess we’ll just have to watch.

Prediction: Christian Cage retains.

This PPV should be a good one. Despite this being AEW's first B-level show, it has a great card with several matches that could steal the show.