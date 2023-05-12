As noted, veteran wrestler Brian Kendrick went tot Puerto Rico a few weeks back to help Bad Bunny train for his San Juan Street Fight win over Damian Priest. It was originally reported that Kendrick helped Jamie Noble produce the match, but he just helped Bunny train. This gig came after Kendrick reportedly had a WWE Producer’s tryout at Survivor Series back in November when then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey asked for Kendrick to be brought in to produce her win over Shotzi. He worked alongside Jason Jordan that night, and it was noted then how Kendrick’s Survivor Series gig was described as something like a tryout, but not a normal tryout for the role.

In an update, a report from PWInsider confirms that Kendrick is not currently working full-time with WWE, but he is being brought in from time to time when needed to work in the behind-the-scenes capacity.

Kendrick appeared on the Hitting The Turnbuckle podcast this week and revealed how Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir helped link him up with Rousey.

“The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife, [she] and Ronda go way back,” he said. “Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, and Roddy said, ‘Well, Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I got a text from Ronda Rousey. She reached out to me, and we started training then she had her agents started talking with the WWE, and that was that. Ronda Rousey came to me for training.”

Kendrick also noted that he was brought in to Backlash because he helped Bunny train for his WrestleMania 37 debut, where he and Priest defeated John Morrison and The Miz.

“I think because of the comfort level we had built with Bunny and I, they requested me to come back for that,” Kendrick said, adding that he did not produce the match at Backlash.

Kendrick also gave his thoughts on the San Juan Street Fight.

“I know Bunny put in a lot of training. He was training for months. I thought the match was awesome,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick has not worked with Logan Paul yet, but he credited the celebrity-turned-wrestler and Bunny for being “very motivated” because “they want to be good at this.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.