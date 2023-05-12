Nick Aldis will make his Impact Wrestling pay-per-view in-ring return at the upcoming Under Siege event.

Tonight’s Impact episode saw Aldis wrestle his first Impact singles match in six years as he defeated newcomer Sheldon Jean. Kenny King was on commentary after earlier encouraging Jean to defeat Aldis and to ask what was in it for himself. Aldis ended up getting the win by submission. After the match, Impact announced Aldis vs. King for Under Siege.

For those who missed it, you can click here for backstage notes on Aldis’ return to the company.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place on Friday, May 26 from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders. Below is the updated announced card:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

#1 Contender’s Fatal 6 Way

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian

Winner earns future Impact World Title shot.

Open Contract Match

Trinity vs. TBA (spoiler)

Nick Aldis vs. Kenny King

The Design (Deaner, Kon, Angels) vs. Sami Callihan and two mystery partners

