Veteran third generation wrestler Bo Dallas remains under contract to WWE and has been backstage for a few recent SmackDown tapings after not being around for quite some time, according to Fightful Select.

Dallas has been a welcomed face backstage at recent events. There has been no word on when he will return to the ring, and no word on any kind of injury that would keep him sidelined. Ringside News reported a similar story on Dallas being backstage recently, and noted that he is never brought up by the WWE creative team.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio this week that Dallas is still signed to a WWE contract, but creative just does not have anything for him.

Dallas reportedly took some time off after November 2019. He has not wrestled since the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31, 2019. He and Curtis Axel, who is no longer with WWE, lost a Tag Team Turmoil round to The New Day that night. Before that he and Axel had lost a series of matches to various teams on RAW and SmackDown. Bo noted in a late 2019 tweet, seen below, that he was on a “life changing expedition” and that we would see a Bo we’ve never seen before. That possible gimmick change never happened.

I’m on a life changing expedition right now and the next time you see me it will be a Bo You’ve never seen😉 #Bosway #WWE — Bo Dallas (@TheBoDallas) December 20, 2019

