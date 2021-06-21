WWE reportedly has part-timers and Legends like The Undertaker and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg on an internal listing for the WWE Draft, which takes place on August 30 and September 3.

A new report from Ringside News notes that the Draft list is comprehensive, but Brock Lesnar’s name is not included.

There’s no word yet on if Taker will be brought back in the next few months, and we know that Goldberg has a contract with 2 matches per year on it. It should be noted that in the past names have been listed on internal Draft lists and some of those top names were never used in the actual Draft.

Regarding Lesnar, there have been a lot of conflicting reports on his possible return as of late. Ringside News adds that creative writers are being told that “there are no plans with Brock. We’re not even in discussions,” and that was reportedly made clear.

WWE is expected to start bringing back top talents as they return to touring next month. It will be interesting to see who is actually brought back, and how much they really shake the roster up with the Draft.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.