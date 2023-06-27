In what has become the norm as of late, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly had his “fingerprints” all over Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, as he did with recent RAW and SmackDown episodes since WrestleMania 39. Vince himself has recently stated that he would have at least some input into WWE creative moving forward.

A new report from PWInsider notes that while McMahon has been remotely influencing WWE creative since WrestleMania, there’s a belief among some in WWE that McMahon’s influence is likely to grow in the coming weeks and months as the Endeavor acquisition becomes a reality.

Furthermore, Fightful Select notes that while advertised matches have been nixed from recent WWE shows, word is that McMahon generally likes to make good on the advertised matches if possible, even if they were not his idea. At times there are some exceptions, however, by and large, if a match or segment is advertised, they try to see it through.

It was also said that officials may be trying to “Vince proof” some creative plans by advertising them two and three weeks ahead of time, which we saw on SmackDown this month.

Regarding last week’s RAW and SmackDown changes, it was note that there was a ton of frustration around the changes at almost every level of WWE.

