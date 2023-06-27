Grayson Waller has revealed that he suffered a broken leg during his final WWE NXT match, which was a loss to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes on the April 25 Spring Breakin’ episode.

We noted back on April 27 how Waller vs. Hayes was reportedly called early due to the injury that came when Waller hit his leg on the ropes as he tried to roll in to execute his Cutter. Waller and Hayes then quickly went to the finish with Hayes hitting Nothing But Net for the pin to retain.

In an update, Waller took to Twitter today and posted a video to announce that he suffered a clean break to his fibula.

Waller ranted about how he stole the WWE Draft with a broken leg because he has more value on one leg than 99% of other wrestlers have on two legs. Waller noted that people keep asking him if he’s just a talk show host these days. Waller says if he was just a host, he’d be the greatest in WWE history, but as good as he is on the mic, he’s better in the ring.

Waller then said he has good news and bad news. The bad is that he owes nothing to fans on social media because through all the recent pain and suffering, and the rehab, while doing everything he can do to make sure he’s in the best shape of his life when he returns, people online couldn’t care less. Waller said fans have not celebrated the fact that he’s been able to be on SmackDown each week, instead they have bitched and complained about how he’s not wrestling.

Waller then said he won’t tell us when he’s returning, but the good news is that we will have an answer very soon, but it will be on his terms because that is The Grayson Waller Effect.

Waller will be on Friday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of SmackDown from London to interview Logan Paul on The Grayson Waller Effect.

You can see Waller’s full video below:

Grayson Waller Effect pic.twitter.com/lc8fSpEUCW — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) June 27, 2023

