LA Knight believes he was going to be fired by WWE back in 2022.

The rising star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he recalled “some things happening,” including an awkward FaceTime he had with upper management, who told him that they were going to keep him around.

Well, let me just go ahead and say this. I’m pretty sure I was fired and it just hadn’t officially happened yet. Without getting into too many details, some things happened, I don’t remember what it was, but some things happened. And then I had gotten a FaceTime: ‘Hey, you know, we want to keep you around. We want to do this, this, that, whatever.’ And, okay, cool. Good. So somehow I had been saved from being thrown off the cliff. At least this is my interpretation of it. Maybe I’m incorrect. I don’t know.

Following his run in NXT Knight was paired with the Maxium Male Models, a group he quickly departed due to the gimmick not doing much for his character. He says his current incarnation is basically just himself turned up to a hundred.

So, eventually, just things kind of worked out. I think that maybe again — maybe some of the testament to why things are working the way they are and the people are reacting the way they are is because one of these was not me. And I didn’t know who it was. And one of these is very much just me. Like, I don’t have to think about LA Knight. I don’t really have to dig in like, ‘What is this? Who am I? What am I doing?’ I just go and do because it’s just me heightened.

Knight will be competing in the Money In The Bank Ladder match this weekend in London, along with Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest, and Butch. His full interview is below.