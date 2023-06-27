Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will feature The Bloodline’s Civil War Match as The Usos take on Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A new report from @WrestleVotes notes that WWE has two “very drastic finishes” being considered for the match. WWE creative is seemingly “split” on the decision.

It was noted that The Usos and Sikoa participated in a “run thru session” this past Friday at a closed location as a way to go over things.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.