Zoey Stark opens up about the knee injury she suffered back in 2021.

Stark completely blew out her knee in a ladder match that took place at that year’s Halloween Havoc television special. The WWE star spoke about this topic during a recent interview on Die Woche and detailed exactly what happened.

So, I was climbing up a ladder and Persia (Steph De Lander) pushed the ladder and I was supposed to jump from the ladder to then springboard and then dive on a group of girls. So all of that happened but I made the mistake of landing on my feet and when that happened, my knee blew out. I tore my ACL, MCL, PCL, the whole thing. I really don’t even have the meniscus anymore in my left knee.

Stark continues to wear a knee brace to this day because of the injury, something she says makes her feel better mentally.

Yeah, yeah (that’s the reason I still wear a knee brace). Mentally, I just still need that knee brace. It makes me feel a lot better knowing that there’s something there protecting it.

Later, Stark is asked about a match that she is most proud of. She brings up her NXT women’s championship match with Mandy Rose and how they used her real life knee injury as a part of the match story.

That is a really great question (what match is she most proud of). I kinda go back to my match with Mandy Rose because that was my first big match after my injury and I feel like I started to find myself a little bit more and got more comfortable doing different things and being just a different person. Not the same Zoey Stark when I got injured. I was completely different when I came back. I feel like we told a pretty good story with it. She focused on the knee, she grabbed my brace and that’s how she finished me. It was just a fun match to put together and we just had a great time.

