Zoey Star looks back on her journey to WWE.

The 29-year-old star grind’d it out on the indies for years under the name Lacey Ryan, but has finally found her footing on the WWE main roster and is engaged in a feud with one of the company’s top talents, Becky Lynch. During an interview with the Bleav In Pro Wrestling podcast Stark reveals that she actually hated the name Lacey Ryan, but does think that Lacey would be proud of where Zoey Stark is now.

Oh my goodness, I hated that name. That was just the worst name ever. I’m not a Lacey Ryan in the slightest, but I would have to say Lacey would be very proud of where Zoey Stark is at right now. I’ve done more than I ever thought I could ever do, and it’s just the beginning,” she said. “It’s just now starting, and it’s my time right now. It’s my time right now. I think the years before that, it all prepared me for this very moment. And I feel like that’s why it took me a little longer than anybody else to really get yours because I needed to go through that process.

Stark later reflects on working a random SHIMMER event that EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky was on, who eventually got her a WWE tryout.

If I didn’t do that SHIMMER show that Allison Danger set up for me, I definitely would not be where I’m at right now. That’s where Gabe Sapolsky found me, and he gave me the opportunity to do a WWE tryout. Then from there, everything was done. I did my tryout, the coaches love me, and everything’s been going since then. So, if I didn’t do that SHIMMER show, I don’t know where I’d be right now.

