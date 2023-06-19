NJPW has released a 34-minute documentary covering last year’s historic Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, which was held in conjunction with AEW and featured top superstars from both companies.

The documentary features sit-down interviews with the likes of Chris Jericho, Hiroshi Tanahashi, William Regal, Sting, Shingo Takagi, FTR, Clark Connors, Tony Schiavone and contains footage of some of the show’s top matchups moments like Jon Moxley becoming a two-time AEW Champion, Jay White retaining the IWGP World Championship, and more. The documentary is free to watch until June 26. Check it out in full below.