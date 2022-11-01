WWE had “heavy elements” prepared for a Halloween Party segment on last night’s Crown Jewel go-home show, but they were not used, according to Fightful Select.

A food fight with pumpkin pies was also pitched, to follow previous Halloween angles from years past. This obviously did not happen.

WWE also brought “a ton” of extras to RAW in Dallas last night for the Halloween festivities, but they were not used.

The main Halloween portion of the show was the Trick or Street Fight, which saw Matt Riddle defeat Otis. You can see footage from the match below:

