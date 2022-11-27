Fightful Select has released a new report regarding this weekend’s WrestleCade, and why certain WWE talents were pulled from the event. Full details are below.

-WWE pulled Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett from WrestleCade in case they were needed for Survivor Series. However, WWE provided WWE Hall of Famer JBL as a replacement.

-Hit Row was brought to Boston for Survivor Series even though there were no plans to use them on the show.

-Chelsea Green, who is rumored to be returning to WWE, also did not end up attending WrestleCade, though it is uncertain why.

-Reports are that WWE is looking to do more press conference type events like they did for Logan Paul and Roman Reigns and the post-show conferences like SummerSlam this past August.