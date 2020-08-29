According to Fightful Select, there is an optimistic feeling backstage in MLW regarding the company’s future after the recently announced partnership with DAZN. Reports are that many wrestlers are excited to be featured on a new platform that will hopefully get more eyes on the product, including boxing and MMA fans who also use DAZN.

The report also notes that some talent is still disgruntled with MLW for not running shows during the ongoing pandemic, which limits their negotiation options with other promotions since they are under contract.

We recently had the pleasure of speaking with MLW’s Richard Holliday to talk about the deal with DAZN. You can read it here.