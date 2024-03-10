– The feed for the WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. cut off for several markets before the end of the show. The show ended with The Rock saying Cody Rhodes being born decades apart in age from his brother and sister is proof that he was a “mistake,” leading to “The American Nightmare” slapping The Bloodline member.

– Corey Graves’ brother, Sam Adonis, was backstage and among those in attendance in the crowd at WWE SmackDown in Dallas this week. Adonis is currently working without a contract for AAA.

– CM Punk was backstage at a Freelance Wrestling show earlier this week in Chicago, Illinois.

– Sting’s daughter Gracie was in attendance for his big retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, in addition to his two sons, who came out dressed up in his old nWo Wolfpac black-and-red and “Surfer” Sting attire for his ring entrance.

– MJF pulled out of another appearance this week, as he cancelled his scheduled booking to appear at the Lexington Toy & Comic Con event this weekend. Swerve Strickland was put in for the appearance as his replacement.

– At the WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 show this week, the Asylum match between Dijak and Joe Gacy received a lot of praise backstage. Many were complimentary of Dijak in particular for his moonsault from the top of the cage.

-Ahead of his return to close out the show, Trick Williams was not listed on the internal run sheet for the show, and was not backstage during the day or at rehearsals. William Regal, who also appeared on the show to confront his son Charlie Dempsey and the rest of the No Quarter Catch Crew, was also not listed on the internal run sheet.

