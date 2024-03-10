Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 9, 2024 from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 3/9/2024
* Logan Paul promo: Shane Helms
* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory: Shane Helms
* Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross: Jason Jordan
* Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton: TJ Wilson
* Dragon Lee vs. Angel: Abyss
* The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes promo: Michael Hayes.
* DARK MATCH: Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones: Nick Aldis
* DARK MATCH: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan
* DARK MATCH: Jey Uso vs. Gunther: Jason Jordan