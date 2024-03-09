A wrestling couple has tied the knot.

People.com posted exclusive photos from the wedding ceremony for former WWE Superstars Tenille Dashwood (Emma) and Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss).

The two got married at a wedding ceremony held in a beautiful mountainside at Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii. The location is centered between Melbourne, Australia and Minnesota, where Dashwood and Rallis grew up.

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be an epic wedding but the most important thing is it’s going to be so much fun,” Dashwood said ahead of the wedding. “We want a celebration where our family and friends can enjoy themselves and have a great time.” Rallis added, “Stunning scenery, delicious food, live music and the best company we could ask for.”

Dashwood walked down the aisle to Haley Reinhart’s rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in a gown designed by Grace Loves Lace. Her glam, meanwhile, was done by Marissa Melonuk, with her hair styled by Nataliya from Lebeige Beauty.

Both exchanged personally written vows.

“We both felt it was important for us to express to each other exactly how we feel,” Rallis said. “I have to admit, though, that it has been much harder than I thought it would be. It’s not easy to put into words just how special this lady is to me.”

Heather Anderson Photography handled the photos for the event.