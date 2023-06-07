As noted, Braun Strowman took to Instagram last Friday morning to announce that he had a level 1 neck fusion surgery done on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The operation was done the day before by Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. You can click here for Strowman’s comments and video.

In an update, an update from PWInsider notes that Strowman was released from the hospital on Sunday. This is four days after he successfully underwent surgery on Thursday, June 1.

There was said to be a lot of injury and recovery-related sympathy for Strowman among talents at Monday’s RAW as he’s well-liked in the locker room.

Despite surgery, there is still no official word on a time-frame for Strowman’s recovery or return to the ring. He is not expected to return to in-ring action anytime in the near future.

Strowman was moved to WWE’s internal injury list and taken off the board for any potential creative pitches even before he had surgery.

The Monster of All Monsters began his rehab and physical therapy on Tuesday, as seen in the Instagram Stories screenshot below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.