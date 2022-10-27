The traditional WWE Hell In a Cell show concept is reportedly “dead” under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that the Hell In a Cell show is believed to be “completely dead” under this new regime. It was noted that the Hell In a Cell match means a lot to Triple H as he had many classics inside the Cell structure.

However, the idea that two Superstars have been feuding for a while so now they must finish their feud inside the Cell because “the calendar says so” is reportedly done.

It should be noted that the Hell In a Cell match likely is not completely done, but Triple H is expected to save the Cell bouts for the bigger blood feuds, like the ones he was involved with.

This new report on Hell In a Cell comes after it was recently revealed that WWE is planning changes to their Premium Live Events in 2023.

WWE first began running Hell In a Cell pay-per-view events in 2009, which was headlined by WWE Hall of Famers DX defeating Legacy. The 2022 Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event was headlined by Cody Rhodes defeating Seth Rollins. The inaugural Hell In a Cell match took place at Badd Blood 1997, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, which saw Michaels get the win.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.