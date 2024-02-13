– As far as recent reports regarding Braun Strowman negotiating with TNA Wrestling, sources within TNA have confirmed that they did speak with him, and even met with him about a potential deal. TNA negotiated with his agent and even got far enough into talks that potential creative was discussed, however reports are it being a seven figure deal that was offered to him are said to be “far from” true.

– There has been a lot made about the increase in budget and production upgrades coming to TNA Wrestling, but sources within Anthem claim that many were actually related to software upgrades more than anything else. The schedule for TNA appears to be the same in 2024, although they are apparently looking to reduce some of the costs compared to last year.

