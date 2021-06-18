It looks like Brock Lesnar will not be returning in time for WWE SummerSlam after all.

There have been rumors on Lesnar possibly making his return for the big event on August 21, but now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of this past Tuesday, there was no deal in place for Lesnar to return imminently.

As we’ve seen in the past, plans could change at any time, especially with WWE planning another show in Saudi Arabia this fall. Lesnar would also likely work WrestleMania 38 next year, but nothing is set in stone.

It was previously reported that WWE wanted Lesnar for SummerSlam when they had early discussions on creative plans for the event. SummerSlam still makes sense for Lesnar’s return, but as of this week that is still not something agreed to, or expected.

Lesnar has been away from the company since dropping the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

Stay tuned for updates.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.