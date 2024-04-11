An update on WWE star, Drew Gulak.

As noted, Gulak did not appear alongside the No Quarter Catch Crew on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, nor was his name shown in the group’s graphic. The former cruiserweight champion was accused of misconduct by Ronda Rousey, who named-dropped him during an interview when talking about WWE’s past issues, including her thoughts on Vince McMahon.

Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan revealed that Gulak was pulled from several appearances over WrestleMania XL weekend, which included him having his seat at the Hall of Fame ceremony taken away after a producer noticed that he was in attendance and in close proximity to one of Rousey’s inner circle friends.

There are currently no creative plans for Gulak. He was not listed on any internal rundowns on Tuesday, nor was he backstage. Whether his is a permanent solution or just a temporary one remains to be seen.

Stay tuned.