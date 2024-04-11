A new matchup has been announced for the April 13th edition of AEW Collision.

Katsuyori Shibata will be battling Lee Moriarty one-on-one at the event, which takes place from the Trust Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky. Moriaty pinned Shibata in trios action on last night’s Dynamite, so now The Wrestler will have a chance at revenge in a singles-matchup. The news was broken by AEW President Tony Khan on social media.

Saturday Night #AEWCollsion

Highland Heights, KY

This Saturday, 4/13

On TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT@theleemoriarty vs @K_Shibata2022 After scoring the pin for Shane Taylor Promotions last night on #AEWDynamite, Lee Moriarty will collide vs The Wrestler Katsuyori Shibata this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OjHefEz9D3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 11, 2024

-Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

-Timeless Toni Storm vs. AZM

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Lee Moriarty