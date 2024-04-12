Another departure behind-the-scenes in WWE.

According to PW Insider, Trent Wilfinger has left the WWE. Wilfinger served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development. He joined back in 2021 and worked under current Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) on Global Athlete Strategy & Development. He worked with EXOS for over a decade before joining WWE.

