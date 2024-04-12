WWE issued the following press release commenting on the death of Akebono, who wrestling fans will remember of his clash with Big Show at WrestleMania 21.

WWE is saddened to learn that Akebono has passed away.

As one of the greatest sumo wrestlers in Japan, Akebono made history by becoming the first non-Japanese-born wrestler ever to reach the highest rank in sumo.

Akebono brought his incredible talents to WWE in 2005 when he defeated Big Show at WrestleMania 21 in a traditional sumo match.

Known for his imposing size, natural charisma, and indomitable fighting spirit, Akebono left an unforgettable mark on combat sports.

WWE extends its condolences to Akebono’s family, friends and fans.