TNA adds a major stipulation to a matchup at its upcoming Rebellion.
Alex Hammerstone and Josh Alexander will now face one-another in a Last Man Standing match at the event, which takes place on April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a rubber match between the two top stars, with each having a record of 1-1.
LAST MAN STANDING!! @Walking_Weapon @alexhammerstone #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/VP94GqSMPb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon and @alexhammerstone will now face off in a Last Man Standing Match at #Rebellion on April 20, streaming live on PPV and the TNA+ World Champion tier from the Palms in Las Vegas!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/x26zLbdUH4
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:
-Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship
-Steph De Lander vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship
-The System vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey for the TNA Tag Team Championshp
-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Championship
-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem Match
-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone Last Man Standing