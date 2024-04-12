TNA adds a major stipulation to a matchup at its upcoming Rebellion.

Alex Hammerstone and Josh Alexander will now face one-another in a Last Man Standing match at the event, which takes place on April 20th from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a rubber match between the two top stars, with each having a record of 1-1.

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon and @alexhammerstone will now face off in a Last Man Standing Match at #Rebellion on April 20, streaming live on PPV and the TNA+ World Champion tier from the Palms in Las Vegas! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/x26zLbdUH4 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 12, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REBELLION:

-Nic Nemeth vs. Moose for the TNA World Championship

-Steph De Lander vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship

-The System vs. Trent Seven & Mike Bailey for the TNA Tag Team Championshp

-Mustafa Ali vs. Jake Something for the TNA X-Division Championship

-Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem Match

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone Last Man Standing