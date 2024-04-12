The card for TNA Rebellion 2024 continued to take shape this week.

As noted, Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone was made a Last Man Standing match for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event on April 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In two more updates, it was announced that on the Countdown show, Spitfire’s Jody Threat & Dani Luna will defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the Decay duo of Havok & Rosemary.

Additionally, in a match added to the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view main card, former friends Rich Swann and Joe Hendry will go one-on-one.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 PPV in Vegas:

TNA REBELLION (4/20/2024) * TNA World Champion Moose defends against Nic Nemeth

* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Steph De Lander

* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Jake Something

* TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) defend against Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)

* Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match

* Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone 3 in a Last Man Standing match

* Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry

* Countdown to Rebellion: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jody Threat & Dani Luna defends against Havok & Rosemary

Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.