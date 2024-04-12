The card for TNA Rebellion 2024 continued to take shape this week.
As noted, Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone was made a Last Man Standing match for the upcoming TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event on April 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In two more updates, it was announced that on the Countdown show, Spitfire’s Jody Threat & Dani Luna will defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships against the Decay duo of Havok & Rosemary.
Additionally, in a match added to the TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view main card, former friends Rich Swann and Joe Hendry will go one-on-one.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 4/20 PPV in Vegas:
TNA REBELLION (4/20/2024)* TNA World Champion Moose defends against Nic Nemeth
* TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Steph De Lander
* TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali defends against Jake Something
* TNA Tag Team Champions The System (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers) defend against Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven)
* Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian in a Full Metal Mayhem match
* Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone 3 in a Last Man Standing match
* Rich Swann vs. Joe Hendry
* Countdown to Rebellion: Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jody Threat & Dani Luna defends against Havok & Rosemary
Make sure to join us here on 4/20 for live TNA Rebellion 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.