Drew McIntyre is set to return to work this week.

After missing live events this past weekend due to a bad case of food poisoning, McIntyre is now figured into creative plans for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

McIntyre is also expected to return to the road for this weekend’s live events.

McIntyre was feeling better at the beginning of this week and was looking forward to getting back to the gym on Monday, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. He was also able to eat food for the first time on Sunday. McIntyre was also scheduled to do mid-week media to promote WWE Royal Rumble tickets.

McIntyre was already feeling bad when he did the angle on last Friday’s SmackDown with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, which included the botched fireball to the face from Scarlett.

McIntyre vs. Kross in a Strap Match is scheduled for WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.