Veteran pro wrestler Dustin Rhodes will remain All Elite for the time being.

Rhodes noted in a December 2022 interview that his AEW contract was set to expire at the end of July 2023, which led to speculation on Rhodes possibly joining brother Cody Rhodes in WWE. Word now is that Rhodes will not become a free agent at the end of this month.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rhodes has plenty of time left on his current AEW contract as the deal is set to expire in September 2024.

There’s no word yet on if Rhodes received a contract extension, or what led to the dates changing.

Rhodes noted in the same December 2022 interview that he planned to retire from in-ring action once his AEW contract was up. You can click here for those comments.

After leaving WWE in March 2019, ending a six-year run, he debuted at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019, losing to his brother. It was announced in August 2019 that Rhodes signed a multi-year contract with AEW, to work as a wrestler and a coach. Rhodes continues to work singles matches, and has also been teaming with Keith Lee as of late. They defeated Angelo Parker and Matt Menard on the July 14 Rampage episode.

