Grayson Waller once again is going after The Rock.

The Aussie star spoke about the People’s Champion during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour. Waller begins by claiming that the Rock is out of work due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and that he should show up to SummerSlam next month.

SummerSlam is always a big show. All of a sudden, people start seeing what I can do for these legends. Grayson Waller is on the WWE Legend Rehabilitation Program right now. If you’re a WWE legend, it’s hard, Twitter, Instagram, you don’t know how to go on socials. Come and talk to me, I’ll make you relevant again. You saw me do that with John Cena. You saw me do it with Edge. [Rock] is out of work right now. He’s unemployed, correct? Actors are on strike. Technically, he’s unemployed and needs some work. Who better to help The Rock than Grayson Waller? I just sent out a video. I didn’t even tag him. People think I was clout chasing, I didn’t even tag him.

He then jabs at The Rock for using catchprhases that were popular 15 years ago, adding that his family (The Bloodline) is in shambles on the main show.

All of a sudden, he’s coming back with the same insults he’s been using for 15 years. I remember when I was 15 and thought you were funny, that was cool. It’s an open invitation for the Grayson Waller Efftect. If he wants to come on the show. His daughter is in a cult right now in NXT. His family is in shambles on the main show. He seems to be worried about Grayson Waller. We have to do something about it. There are so many legends in town for SummerSlam.

Waller later states that he heard other legends might be in town for SummerSlam and is willing to work with them as well as the Great One.

I heard Undertaker might be in town. I heard whispers about Steve Austin. I’m hearing all these names thrown around, and for some reason, they all want to find me. If there is a legend in town that wants to talk to Grayson Waller, I’m open to it. It’s not up to me, it’s up to The Rock. He can make any claims about a busy schedule, but I know he doesn’t have a busy schedule now. You wake up at 4 AM to work out, you’re done by about 6 AM, you have a whole day free. I’m open. He can say whatever he wants to me, it would be a lot of fun. We’ll see if Dwayne has anything to say.

