Grayson Waller thinks LA Knight could use a boost.

The Aussie star took to Twitter and jokingly revealed that WWE officials are considering pairing Knight up with him so that Knight could receive the “Waller” rub. He confirms that this is in fact not true once he reveals his source.

Waller writes, “WWE officials are pitching for LA Knight to work with Grayson Waller. Knight needs the Grayson Waller Rub, similar to when Waller launched him into super stardom on the NXT brand. (Source: Superdrunkmark69)”

Knight and Waller did clash in a Last Man Standing match at NXT Roadblock 2022, a match that Waller came out on the winning end of. Meanwhile, Knight continues to grow in popularity with the WWE Universe and has made it clear that he will be going after world title gold soon.