Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. The match was booked after Wagner and Bernal mixed it up at a weekend NXT live event.

WWE has also announced that we will find out what Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo have planned for NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus ahead of their title shot next weekend. It was also teased that we will see what’s next for Thea Hail and NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton before their upcoming Submission Match.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show:

* The go-home build for The Great American Bash

* NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off the broadcast

* Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

* What do Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo have planned for NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus ahead of their title match?

* What’s next for Thea Hail and NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton before their upcoming Submission Match?

* Gable Steveson will announce a decision on his future

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a non-title match

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

