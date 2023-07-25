– The Great American Bash go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package looking at last week’s main event, where The Judgment Day helped Dominik Mysterio defeated Wes Lee to capture the NXT North American Title. We also see Mysterio retaining over Butch on Friday’s SmackDown, and how he retained over Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn on last night’s RAW. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Alicia Taylor introduces Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Mysterio and Ripley strut to the ring as fans boo.

Ripley takes the mic and brags about how The Judgment Day runs WWE. The boos get louder when Dominik speaks. He says he finally made the Mysterio name mean something. Fans chant “cut the mullet!” but Ripley shuts them down and says she likes it. Ripley has some words for Lyra Valkyria but the music interrupts and out comes Lee.

Lee is fired up. He’s sick of seeing Dominik carry his title. Lee goes on about his historic reign and he can’t stand how he lost the title, and he wants a rematch. Ripley says a new North American Champion is what NXT needed. Lee agrees – we need a new champion tonight. The music interrupts and out comes Mustafa Ali.

Ali has respect for Lee, but not Mysterio. Ali goes on about how Mysterio steals everything. Ali says he was supposed to win the title from Lee, but this clown dropped the ball last week. Ali and Lee have words. Ali apologizes and says he’s just angry. Fans chant “Triple threat!” now. Ali lashes out at Lee again and they argue. Mysterio says this is their problem, he doesn’t care who is at The Bash, he will fight them both. Mysterio says he’s going to break all of Lee’s records. Dominik and Ripley go to leave through them. Ali goes for Dominik but ends up hitting Lee. They brawl as Ripley and Mysterio laugh from the aisle.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Tony D is glad to be back and will never forget the reaction fans gave him last week. Stacks says they will reclaim the streets when they beat NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus on Sunday. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price interrupt now. They hype their team up and warn that The Family will be seeing them if they win the titles at The Bash. Tony D says if they want to make a name for themselves, he will see them later tonight.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

We go back to the ring and The Schism is out – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava. Out next comes NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see the post-RAW video where Lyra Valkyria challenged WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. McKenzie is backstage with Lyra now, asking why she made the challenge. Lyra has been here for months and will no longer stand around and wait. She knows Rhea is the measuring stick in WWE and she’s not waiting around to prove herself like Jacy Jayne and others. Lyra says it’s not about them tonight, it’s about her. We go back to the ring and out comes Ilja Dragunov to join Hayes and Trick.

Gacy and Hayes go at it to start. They go at it back & forth for a bit until Trick tags in with a huge kick. Fowler tags in but Trick dominates him as well.

Dragunov tags in and runs wild on Fowler. Dragunov with signature offense and a flying knee drop for a big pop. Fowler turns it around in the corner and in comes Reid to take over. Dragunov counters with a pair of German suplexes, then a big Constantine Special but Reid hangs on.

Trick tags in and goes at it with Reid. Fans chant for Trick but Reid drops him. The referee is distracted by Hayes, but he still manages to save Trick from a double team by The Dyad.

Trick and Hayes now clear the ring of The Dyad. The Schism regroups at ringside now. Hayes and Trick dance and celebrate in the middle of the ring as Dragunov looks on. We go to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. Trick ends up going at it with Gacy. Dragunov went on to have an intense brawl with The Dyad. They hit a powerbomb and neckbreaker double team. The Schism’s masked men end up pulling The Dyad off the apron, then Gacy misses a splash.

Dragunov goes for the Torpedo Moscow but Hayes tags in and steals it with Nothing But Net on Gacy for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov

– After the match, Hayes, Williams and Dragunov stand tall as we go to replays. Hayes and Dragunov trade looks, and Hayes talks some trash. Hayes holds Trick back.

– We see how Roxanne Perez attacked Blair Davenport at a convenience store a few days ago. There will be more footage later.

– Still to come, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. She warns Thea Hail ahead of their Submission Match at The Bash. Stratton is the epitome of a women’s champion and this is her first big event as champ and she won’t lose the title to some 19 year old. Stratton goes on about how she never tapped to Hail. Stratton tells Hail to bring whoever she wants to The Bash – Duke Hudson, Andre Chase, the Chase U Student Section and so on, but it won’t matter because Stratton will still be champion.

Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone. Javier Bernal is out next. Vic says Bernal demanded this match after a confrontation at a weekend NXT live event in Gainesville.

The bell rings and Bernal attacks but Von cuts him off. Von unloads on Bernal now, hitting a big splash in the corner.

Von unloads in the corner now. Von launches Bernal across the ring, then mounts him with big punches. Fans chant for tables now. Von lifts Bernal up and powerslams him for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Von stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Von celebrates as Stone joins him, and they play to the fans as the crowd cheers him on. Bernal is down at ringside. Fans chant for tables again. Von goes out and takes apart the top of the announce table, then powerbombs Bernal through it for a big pop. Von stands tall again until Bron Breakker runs over from out of nowhere, laying Von out. Bron yells out and poses as fans chant “you still suck!” to him. Bron destroys Von, nailing him with a steel chair. Stone tends to Von and pleads with Bron as he backs off.

– We see Gable Steveson walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ilja Dragunov is walking backstage when he sees Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says they are done until The Bash. Trick Williams shows up and gets into it with Dragunov, and shoves him. They have words and Ilja shows some respect, but Trick threatens to break Ilja. Ilja storms off. Hayes asks Trick what is he doing, trying to calm the situation but Trick is fired up. Hayes says he’s got Ilja on Sunday but Trick says this isn’t about that, it’s about him.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Gable Steveson to a pop.

Steveson takes the mic as fans chant for him. Gable thanks everyone in NXT. He says some still might not know him, so he introduces himself. Gable talks about how he could go to the Olympics in Paris and become the first two-time gold medalist wrestler, or he could win another NCAA title. Gable is about to make his decision but the music hits and out comes Baron Corbin to interrupt.

Corbin warns Gable to be careful with what he says next because it will impact his future. Corbin advises Gable to just go win another gold medal, just don’t come to NXT. Corbin says he will make Gable do something he’s never done before – fail. Corbin goes on about how the ring will humble you, and how he’s stopped caring after these 8 years.

Corbin steps to Gable and says Gable is swimming with sharks, and right now he’s face-to-face with a Great White shark who is starving, and he smells blood. Gable says Corbin just made his decision easy… Gable suggests he has his first match at The Bash, against Corbin. Fans pop. Corbin looks to attack but Gable grabs him for a big German suplex. Corbin gets back up but Gable launches him with a big overhead suplex. Corbin ends up on the floor and tries to run back in but security holds him back. Gable looks on from the ring as his music hits.

– We see Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan walking backstage. We also see Cora Jade walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley backstage. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik for his NXT North American Title was previously confirmed for The Bash. Dominik isn’t so confident about the match as he asks Ripley if he made the right decision when he offered to defend in a Triple Threat. Ripley assures him that this was the right thing to do.

Kendo Stick Match: Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and out comes Dana Brooke with Kelani Jordan for tonight’s Kendo Stick Match. We see kendo sticks all around the ringside area. Cora Jade is out next but Dana exits the ring and meets Jade at ringside. Brooke ducks Jade’s kendo stick and unloads on her. They bring it back into the ring and the bell hits.

Brooke goes to work with strikes. They go to the floor and Jade is launched into the steel ring steps. Brooke with kendo stick shots now. They go on fighting at ringside until Dana launches Jade over the announce table, into Booker T.

Dana is on top of the announce table with a kendo stick but Jade sweeps her and she lands hard. Jade with kendo stick shots now. Jade keeps control and brings it back into the ring, along with several kendo sticks. Jade with kendo stick shots, then slams her on top of the pile. Jade goes on and uses a kendo stick for a Crossface. Jade dominates Dana for several more minutes, using the sticks.

Dana finally mounts some offense, hitting the handspring back elbow into the corner. Jade dodges offense and drops Dana with a big DDT for a close 2 count. Jade ends up bringing a steel chair into the ring. She puts Dana in the chair and tells Jordan to watch. Jade trash talks Dana and tells her to go back where she came from.

Jade tries to get hands on Jordan but Dana takes advantage and turns it around, hitting her with the chair. Jordan gives Dana her custom pink kendo stick, which is larger than usual, and she unloads on Jade with it. Dana with more kendo stick shots, then she piles sticks onto a chair. Dana with a big suplex on top of the chairs and table, then she goes up top for the Swanton Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Brooke and Jordan celebrate.

– Carmelo Hayes approaches Ilja Dragunov backstage. Hayes says Trick Williams is not happy about the earlier headbutt, and he’s planning to call Ilja out. Ilja says Hayes knows what will happen if Trick calls him out. Ilja admires the friendship between Hayes and Trick, but Hayes needs to advise Trick that he will answer if called out. Ilja says what happens won’t be a match, far from it. Hayes says Trick isn’t looking for a match. Ilja says he will break Trick tonight, then break Hayes on Sunday.

The Family vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

We go back to the ring and out comes The Family – Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Charlie Dempsey training with Myles Borne. Dempsey and Drew Gulak are not impressed with Borne. Damon Kemp shows up and says if they are looking for tough, he’s their training partner. Kemp says maybe they can work something out. We go back to the ring and out comes Bronco Nima and Lucien Price as Scrypts joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings as Stacks and Nima start things off. This was a good back & forth tag team match with lots of power moves and strong offense from both teams. At one point Axiom attacked Scrypts at the announce table, then beat him into the ring and back out as Stacks kicked Scrypts to the floor, then Axiom nailed a suicide dive.

Price tried to hit a splash but he missed, then Tony D tagged in. Tony goes to work on Price, launching him with a suplex and going on to hit a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Stacks cut Nima off and sent him to the floor. Stacks and Tony then hit Price with Bada Bing for the pin to win.

Winners: Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Gallus appears on the big screen to interrupt the celebration. Joe Coffey trash talks them and says after The Bash, Tony’s freedom won’t amount to anything. Joe goes on and says it’s always Gallus Boys On Top.

– We get a promo from Dijak now. He addresses Eddy Thorpe and says since winning NXT Underground, Thorpe has been walking around with his chest poked out. We see footage of Thorpe telling McKenzie Mitchell he should be in title contention after the win. Dijak says what’s worse is Thorpe thinks he’s in title contention, which is why Dijak booted him. Dijak tells Thorpe to slow down because one win doesn’t mean anything to him, especially when they are chasing the same gold. Dijak says he is the boss in the ring, he brings pure justice, which he hands down with pure conviction and reckless abandon… something Thorpe does not want and cannot beat.

– Still to come, footage of Roxanne Perez and Blair Davenport brawling. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see earlier footage of Blair Davenport live-streaming on her phone as she enters a convenience store. Roxanne Perez suddenly attacks and beats Davenport down, telling her viewers this live-stream is over. Perez and Davenport brawl all over the store for several minutes, destroying the displays and merchandise. Perez gets the upperhand and starts beating Davenport with objects to keep her down, yelling… this is what you wanted! Get up! Perez stands over Davenport and says this was just a taste of the Roxanne Perez that Davenport will get at The Bash. Perez leaves the store as we hear the police sirens get closer. Perez vs. Davenport at The Bash will now be a Weapons Wild match.

– We go back to the ring and it’s time for Supernova Sessions with Meta-Four – Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Lash and Jakara welcome us. Dar is still in a daze, sitting in his wheelchair and bummed out over the NXT Heritage Cup. Mensah says tonight’s guest is a man who inspired him to get a win over Eddy Thorpe last week. The guest is… Noam Dar! Jackson praises Dar as the real NXT Heritage Cup Champion, and Lash does the same but Dar just sits there spaced out. Fans boo. They say Nathan Frazer can’t call himself champion. They go on about how they did research and six weeks ago Dar was to defend but he was not medically cleared, so Mensah defended for him. Mensah says Frazer pushed him to the limits but Frazer is a snake and a criminal, who stole the last fall and then ran away with the Cup.

Fans continue with the “What?!” chants here. Jakara declares that Frazer never defeated Dar. They say they have finally found a way… they have a great surprise for Dar. They then present Dar with a NXT Heritage Cup. Fans boo. Dar rubs his eyes and suddenly jumps up out of his wheelchair, going wild and clutching the Cup. It’s a miracle! Jakara says Dar is the Undisputed NXT Heritage Cup Champion. Dar raises the Cup in the air, then hypes himself up as champion while the boos continue. Frazer, the real NXT Heritage Cup Champion, is out next with Dragon Lee.

Frazer is carrying his Cup. He talks some and says Dar is a massive fraud, just like that Cup he’s holding. Dar says Frazer is carrying a counterfeit trophy around. The back & forth on the mic continues as Frazer suggests they settle this right now. Mensah agrees and says there are four of us, and only two of you. Lee asks, what makes you think we come alone? Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon suddenly appear at ringside, bringing Jakara and Lash to the floor for a brawl. Lee and Frazer hit the ring and deliver stereo superkicks to Dar and Mensah, sending to the floor. Lee and Frazer then run and fly out, nailing big dives to the floor on Dar and Mensah. Lee, Frazer, Feroz and Leon stand tall to celebrate as Meta-Four tries to regroup.

– We get a video package of Thea Hail training for the Submission Match with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton on Sunday. Andre Chase hypes Hail up, and Duke Hudson backs his hype up. They ask Hail if she’s ready to train, and she is. We now see Hail working out while Chase narrates, talking about how Hail came up from a teenager getting into the business, to where she is now. Duke then speaks and says Hail is the next champion, and will be the youngest women’s champion. He knows because he’s been there every step of the way. Duke and Chase go on about Hail’s Kimura Lock, and declare that she is ready. Hail talks about how she knows miracles don’t happen every day, but all she needs is a chance to prove everyone wrong.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria

We go back to the ring for tonight’s non-title match and out first comes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

